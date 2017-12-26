Comedian Limmy invited fans to help tell a fictional story on Twitter… and things got ugly

If you are getting a bit bored of watching festive television and eating festive food, comedian Brian Limond’s (aka Limmy) Twitter feed might help.

The 43-year-old Scot, who recently came under fire for tricking his Twitter followers into believing that Simon Cowell had died, entertained his fans on Boxing Day by narrating a fictional story and asking them to participate.

The comic took inspiration from Falconhoof – a character in Limmy’s call-in show Adventure Call where players are guided through a fantasy role-playing game in order to win cash prizes – and here’s how it went.