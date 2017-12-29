Watch the moment police officers rescue two teenagers from burning car

This video shows how police officers rescued two unconscious teenagers from a burning car after a crash in the US.

Their efforts to save the teenagers have led to officers Nicholas Schlei and Nicholas Reid, both 23, being hailed as heroes.

The footage was captured on one officer’s bodycam – cameras worn as part of their uniform.

The two Milwaukee officers were on patrol on Tuesday night, Boxing Day, when a Pontiac Grand Am crashed into a utility pole and overturned. Flames erupted from the car’s engine compartment.

One teenager escaped by kicking out a window, but the driver and another boy were unconscious, reported The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The two officers managed to pull the 16-year-old boys out in less than a minute.

Reid says he and his partner “knew that we had to get those kids out” and that “there’s no better feeling” than to help save someone.