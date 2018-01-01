Marijuana now legal in California

The arrival of the new year in California has brought with it broad legalisation of marijuana, a much-anticipated change that comes two decades after the state was the first to allow pot for medical use.

The US’s most populous state joins a growing list of other states, and the nation’s capital, where so-called recreational marijuana is permitted even though the federal government continues to classify pot as a controlled substance, like heroin and LSD.

Pot is now legal in California for adults aged 21 and older, and individuals can grow up to six plants and possess as much as an ounce of the drug.

Khalil Moutawakkil, founder of KindPeoples, which grows and sells marijuana in Santa Cruz, sees legalisation as a giant step forward (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

But finding a retail outlet to buy non-medical pot in California will not be easy, at least initially.

Only about 90 businesses received state licences to open on New Year’s Day.

They are concentrated in San Diego, Santa Cruz, the San Francisco Bay Area and the Palm Springs area.

Los Angeles and San Francisco are among the many cities where recreational pot will not be available straight away because local regulations were not approved in time to start issuing city licences needed to get state permits.

Fresno, Bakersfield and Riverside are among the communities that have adopted laws forbidding recreational marijuana sales.

Golden State Greens “budtender” Olivia Vugrin, right, waits on a customer in San Diego (Elliot Spagat/AP)

For those who worked for this day to come, the shift offered joyful relief.

“We’re thrilled,” said Khalil Moutawakkil, founder of KindPeoples, which grows and sells weed in Santa Cruz.

“We can talk about the good, the bad and the ugly of the specific regulations, but at the end of the day it’s a giant step forward, and we’ll have to work out the kinks as we go.”

In 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalise recreational marijuana.

Since then, five more states have passed recreational marijuana laws, including Massachusetts, where retail sales are scheduled to begin in July.

The California Police Chiefs Association, which opposed the 2016 ballot measure, remains concerned about stoned drivers, the risk to young people and the cost of policing the new rules in addition to an existing black market.

“There’s going to be a public health cost and a public safety cost enforcing these new laws and regulations,” said Jonathan Feldman, a legislative advocate for the chiefs.

“It remains to be seen if this can balance itself out.”