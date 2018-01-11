Two more teenagers held over attack on shop worker

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Two more teenagers have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a shop worker who was attacked after refusing to sell cigarette papers to some youths.

Father-of-two Vijay Patel, 49, from Colindale in north London, was assaulted at the Rota Express convenience store in The Broadway, Mill Hill, on Saturday night and died the following day.

A 16-year-old from north west London has been charged with his murder.

Two males arrested on suspicion of violent disorder as part of the investigation into the murder of Vijay Patel in #MillHill #Barnet https://t.co/EFVXwymAtd pic.twitter.com/FWfmgLNOyt — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 11, 2018

The Metropolitan Police said on Thursday that two other youths had been arrested following the release of CCTV images linked to the incident.

The boys, aged 15 and 16, attended a central London police station on Wednesday evening and were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.