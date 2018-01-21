Man arrested on suspicion of murder following hit-and-run death

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman who was hit by a car, police said.

The woman, who is aged in her 30s but has not been formally identified, died after the incident on Burnham Road in Highbridge, Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police said the vehicle that hit the woman failed to stop following the collision.

We've launched a murder investigation after the death of a woman in Highbridge, Somerset and man's arrest, following a fail to stop incident yesterday (Saturday). If you were in Burnham Rd at about 2.20am, call us ref 5218014348. Further info here:https://t.co/kdxfgB1HoA pic.twitter.com/xRdFQ4RmuC — Avon&Somerset Police (@ASPolice) January 21, 2018

The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old man, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Initial findings of a post-mortem examination suggest that the woman died as a result of a head injury.

A force spokesman said: “The incident happened at about about 2.20am when the woman is believed to have been walking along Burnham Road.

“Her body was found in the road by a member of the public who alerted the police.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.

“We would particularly like to hear from drivers of any cars with dashcams which may have driven along Burnham Road around the time of the incident.

“If you are able to help, call us on 101, quoting 5218014348.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it online.”