Two arrested after car hits group outside nightspot

Two men have been arrested following a suspected hit-and-run outside a Devon nightspot, which has left several people seriously injured.

Police said the incident took place shortly after 3am on Sunday in Fore Street in Tiverton, when a blue Honda car was in collision with a group of five people.

Devon and Cornwall Police said there had been an earlier altercation between two groups of people and one group left in the Honda before returning a short time later.

A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and they remain in police custody.

Police are investigating an isolated hit and run in #Tiverton at 3am today [22/7]. Two men are in custody and the vehicle has been recovered. Anyone who witnessed the incident and has any information should call police on 101 quoting Log 189 22/7. https://t.co/w7Zgqxbm3A — DevonCornwall Police (@DC_Police) July 22, 2018

Later, officers discovered a burnt-out vehicle, which is believed to be linked to the incident.

“Police were called at 3.22am on Sunday following reports of an altercation between two groups on Fore Street,” a police spokesman said.

“While police were in attendance, one group have left in a blue Honda. The vehicle returned a short time later and was in collision with five members of the second group before leaving the scene.

“A number of the second group sustained injuries, of which some were serious.”

The spokesman said it was being treated as an isolated incident.

Fore Street in a popular nightspot in Tiverton with pubs, clubs and restaurants.