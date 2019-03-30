Saturday, March 30th 2019 Show Links
Police issue photo of man sought over family attack

by Press Association
March 30 2019, 3.20pm Updated: March 30 2019, 4.02pm
A man police wish to speak to after a family of three were attacked on Trinity Way in the Strangeways area of Manchester city centre (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to over an attack on a family.

A man aged is his 40s, a woman in her 30s and a teenage girl were walking towards their parked car on Trinity Way in the Strangeways area of Manchester city centre when they were approached by a man who tried to get in their vehicle.

The man attacked the family before fleeing on foot, Greater Manchester Police said.

The man officers are hunting over the incident (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

The family were taken to hospital for treatment after the attack, which took place at around 10.40pm on Tuesday February 19.

The man was left with hand injuries, the woman suffered facial injuries, and the girl had concussion.

