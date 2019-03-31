James Harden leads Houston Rockets past Sacramento Kings

A 50-point triple-double from James Harden powered the Houston Rockets to a 119-108 win over the Sacramento Kings.

His 50 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists marked the 42nd triple-double of his career and a ninth 50-point game this season.

Harden also scored his 2,000th career three-pointer, becoming just the ninth player in NBA history to reach the milestone.

The Kings suffered a second loss in a row and were eliminated from play-off contention.

Rookie Jonah Bolden scored a career-high 19 points to help lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Filling in for Joel Embiid, Bolden also had eight rebounds and three assists as the Sixers tightened their grip on the number three seed for the Eastern Conference play-offs.

The win extended their lead over the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers to four games with eight to go, while they remained four games behind the second-placed Toronto Raptors.

. 19 PTS | 8 REB | 3 BLK@jonahbolden43 was feelin' it vs Minnesota! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/VH9UC6tkXp — * – Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 31, 2019

The Raptors also cruised to victory against the Chicago Bulls despite being without their top two players.

Fred VanVleet started in place of Kawhi Leonard and led the way on 23 points, with another five players scoring in double figures.

A 27-11 run in the second quarter helped Toronto build a solid lead heading into half-time, and the side continued the momentum to post a final score of 124-101.

The Orlando Magic kept their hopes of a play-off place alive by defeating the Pacers in a must-win game.

Despite trailing by two points heading into the final quarter, the Magic outscored Indiana 31-24 to record a 121-116 victory.

Aaron Gordon had 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, while the team notched up a season-high 37 assists.

Meanwhile, D’Angelo Russell had a strong third quarter to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 110-96 victory over the Celtics.

And the Detroit Pistons ended the Portland Trail Blazers’ six-game winning streak, taking a 99-90 victory.

Elsewhere, Montrezl Harrell had 23 points as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-108, while the Miami Heat pulled away in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks, holding them to 13 points to win 100-92.

Jonas Valanciunas finished with a career-high 34 points as the Memphis Grizzlies downed the Phoenix Suns 120-115.