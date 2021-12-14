Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Ministers ‘consider scrapping hotel quarantine ahead of Christmas’

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 10.25am Updated: December 14 2021, 11.15am
Ministers are said to be considering abandoning hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ministers are said to be considering abandoning hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ministers are considering abandoning hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers, according to reports, after Health Secretary Sajid Javid admitted its justification is “minimised”.

Concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant led to the red list being resurrected last month.

People arriving in the UK from 11 African countries such as South Africa, Nigeria and Zambia must spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285 for solo travellers.

But the Daily Telegraph reported that the Cabinet’s Covid-19 operations (Covid-O) committee will discuss scrapping the policy for fully vaccinated arrivals ahead of Christmas.

An announcement could be made as early as Tuesday.

Other rules introduced due to Omicron include requiring fully vaccinated travellers entering the UK to take a pre-departure test, and to self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a post-arrival PCR test.

In the House of Commons on Monday, Labour former minister Ben Bradshaw called for the “very draconian, costly and complex” travel rules to be axed.

In response, Mr Javid said: “I think (Mr Bradshaw) makes a very good point, given that we already know that the Omicron variant is fast becoming the dominant variant in our capital city, spreading rapidly throughout the country, the justification for having those rules is minimised.

“It’s something that I’ve already raised with my colleagues in the Department for Transport and I do hope that we can act quickly.”

Travel industry leaders have urged the Government not to keep the tougher testing and quarantine rules in place for longer than necessary.

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: “With Omicron so prevalent in the UK, the inbound red list is now irrelevant and should have no countries on it. That would also mean the end of hotel quarantine.

“No Government would want to be putting inbound travellers in forced hotel isolation during the Christmas period, so ministers will have to abandon it.

“If they don’t lift restrictions fully, especially testing, then support measures will be urgently needed to help protect jobs in the travel sector and the Treasury has been surprisingly silent on this.

“Ministers have to adopt individual not blanket measures. Those who have been fully boosted should have no restrictions placed on them at all, if only to act as an incentive for people to get topped up.”

Sir Mike Gooley, founder and chairman of travel firm Trailfinders, said “it doesn’t seem to be quite a logical process” in relation to travel rules.

He told Sky News the sector is “already on its knees”, adding that the requirements are “completely inappropriate and over the top”.

Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier