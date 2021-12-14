Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Range of asymptomatic testing options ‘confusing’, report says

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 2.45pm
A study looked at lateral flow test uptake (Martin Keene/PA)
The range of options for asymptomatic coronavirus testing may be confusing users and discouraging uptake, a study says.

There were also concerns about people failing to record negative test results and using lateral flow tests while they had symptoms.

A Scottish Government study looked at asymptomatic testing between November 2020 and June 2021 – examining workplace testing, school testing and the “universal offer” of home testing kits

It concluded asymptomatic testing had performed well over the eight-month period, identifying 7,271 cases which went on to be confirmed by PCR tests.

Asymptomatic testing has identified more than 7,000 cases (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

However, they said a lack of information about the benefits of regular testing were presenting a barrier to uptake.

The study said that as well as the discomfort of the test itself and concerns about its accuracy, some people were not reporting their test results.

It cited YouGov polling for the Scottish Government which found about 40% of people said they did record their test results.

It said: “Evidence across the majority of pathways has found that the range of available testing options is confusing to people.

“The opening up of the universal offer has blurred the boundaries between pathways – people may use tests from the universal offer but record them as workplace results, or may use workplace testing but record as Other on the online portal.”

It continued: “This blurring may put people off testing by making the process seem opaque and confusing, with expectations not being met.”

Some are using lateral flow tests when they should be using PCR testing (Liam McBurney/PA)

The report said it was now clear some users were taking lateral flow tests when symptomatic, though the extent of this was unknown.

Polling evidence showed 37% of the population had taken up the universal offer of lateral flow testing but just 22% of this subsample were doing the recommended two tests a week.

The report said: “This equates to just under one in 10 of the Scottish population (8%) using the universal offer as intended (that is twice a week).

“This increases to 14% if those who test around once a week are also included.”

It said “simplifying the testing landscape” may increase uptake.

