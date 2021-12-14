Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Utterly blessed’ loved ones to reunite for Christmas thanks to red list change

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 7.37pm
Bruce Gerber and his partner Kim Hawridge, who had been forced to cancel their Christmas plans but will now be able to spend the day together (Bruce Gerber/PA)
A man who had been unable to fly home to spend Christmas Day with his disabled mother has said he plans to surprise her with a visit after Sajid Javid announced that all 11 countries will be removed from the travel red list.

Hotel quarantine for travellers arriving in England will be abandoned as per the Health Secretary’s announcement.

The Cabinet minister told the Commons that the 11 countries on the red list will be removed at 4am on Wednesday.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid leaving Downing Street, London, after the government’s weekly Cabinet meeting. Picture date: Tuesday December 14, 2021
Colin Doney, 52, had been teaching in Malawi but was forced to cancel his flight home to Northampton due to the £2,285-cost of the 10-day quarantine required for travellers from red list countries.

His 77-year-old mother, who suffers from severe osteoarthritis, had faced spending Christmas Day alone since the death of her husband last year.

“It’s good news that the restrictions are lifted,” Mr Doney told the PA news agency.

“They were ridiculous seeing as Europe had far higher infection rates than here.

“My flight is booked but I’m not going to tell mum. I’m going to turn up and give her a surprise.”

Undated handout photo of Colin Doney, a teacher from Northampton
Colin Doney, 52, will be able to visit his mother for Christmas (Colin Doney/PA)

Meanwhile, a couple who were set to spend Christmas apart as a result of the UK’s travel restrictions have said Mr Javid’s announcement is “fantastic”.

Bruce Gerber, 45, and his partner, Kim Hawridge, 47, were forced to cancel their Christmas plans at the last minute as a result of the “ridiculous” costs of the 10-day quarantine rule.

Ms Hawridge, a British citizen who lives in South Africa, had booked her flight to London in November but would have had to pay to quarantine in a hotel on Christmas Day.

Mr Gerber told PA: “It’s fantastic news, it means she can fly on Saturday.

“I am a little in shock I must say.

“I feel utterly blessed to have my best friend and partner with me over this special time of the year.”

Mr Javid said the spread of Omicron in the UK and the world means the travel red list is “now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad”.

He told MPs: “Whilst we’ll maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel, we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4am tomorrow.”

