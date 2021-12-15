Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Foreign Secretary to visit Spain to build closer ties

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 12.04am
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Aaron Chown/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Aaron Chown/PA)

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is travelling to Spain to build “closer economic, tech and security ties”.

Ms Truss will meet her Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares, as well as speaking with business and tech leaders in Madrid.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the politicians will discuss how the UK and Spain can work together on a range of issues, from combatting malign actors to getting more girls across the world into education.

And they will also speak about Nato, as Spain is set to host the Leaders’ Summit in 2022.

Ms Truss will also look to boost the UK’s economic ties with Spain during her visit on Wednesday, and will host an event with leading Spanish investors and British businesses in Spain.

Ms Truss said: “I want to work with allies like Spain to create a network of liberty based around closer economic, tech and security ties.

“We’re significant trading partners, with the UK as Spain’s biggest European investor, and the UK as the top destination for Spanish investment.

“By boosting our trading ties even further, both Spain and every region and nation of the UK will benefit.”

As part of her visit over two days, the Foreign Secretary will also launch a new report on scientific collaboration between the UK and Spain.

