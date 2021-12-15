Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK & World

Newest Tory MP Louie French rebels against pandemic restrictions

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 1.39am
Conservative MP Louie French was one of nearly 100 Tory politicians to vote against ‘Plan B’ on Tuesday evening (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Conservative MP Louie French was one of nearly 100 Tory politicians to vote against ‘Plan B’ on Tuesday evening (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Government’s newest MP is among nearly 100 Conservative politicians to oppose his own party’s pandemic restrictions.

The rebellion of 99 Tory MPs against the Government’s Plan ‘B’ saw newcomer Louie French join forces with veterans to vote against the introduction of Covid passes.

Mr French, 33, who won the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election less than two weeks ago, said he was fulfilling an election promise in doing so.

In a tweet, he said: “I fully support the booster rollout and I will get mine ASAP thanks to the efforts of the Government, NHS, pharmacies, army and volunteers.

“But, I made a clear pre-election pledge that I would not support Covid passes for our domestic economy and voted accordingly.”

The new restrictions which were approved in Parliament on Tuesday evening will see mandatory face coverings at more indoor spaces in England, as well as the introduction of NHS Covid passes for access to nightclubs and large venues.

With almost 100 Conservative MPs voting against the mandatory passes measure, Boris Johnson suffered the largest rebellion of his premiership in the Commons.

But the majority backing for the new rules was welcomed by NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson, who said they “should help slow the spread of the virus and help ease pressure on the NHS as we head into what is set is to be our most difficult ever winter”.

