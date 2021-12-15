Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Warning over Covid in Parliament as eight MPs test positive in 24 hours

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 12.03pm
Eight MPs say they have tested positive for Covid (Tim Ireland/PA)
Parliament will become a “hotbed of infection” unless significant steps are taken to stop the spread of coronavirus, a union has warned.

Eight MPs have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, preventing them from voting on the Government’s Plan B measures in the Commons on Tuesday.

Garry Graham, deputy general secretary of the Prospect union, called on Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg to take steps to make the estate more Covid-secure.

Mr Graham called for MPs to take and record daily lateral flow tests, and for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to look at how Covid-safe the Commons chamber, MPs’ offices, committee rooms, and voting lobbies really are.

Fears have been raised that MPs crowding into the lobbies to vote on Plan B measures on Tuesday could have pushed case numbers in Parliament higher.

Extra time was allowed for the votes to try and allow MPs to keep their distance.

But Mr Graham said more must be done when the Commons returns after Christmas.

He said: “In just the last few hours, several MPs have announced that they have tested positive for Covid, with some blaming the lack of ability to participate in parliamentary proceedings remotely as a factor.

Cabinet Meeting
Jacob Rees-Mogg has been urged to ensure the parliamentary estate is Covid-secure (Aaron Chown/PA)

“The intransigence of Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg in not insisting on face masks, and not allowing remote participation, may well be playing a part in Parliament becoming a hotbed of infection, just as it was at the start of the pandemic.

“Only by taking necessary steps to improve safety in the Palace of Westminster will we actually be able to keep democracy going without unnecessary risk to staff or our elected representatives.”

The MPs who have said they have tested positive are Labour’s Feryal Clark (Enfield), shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson (Houghton and Sunderland South), shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Leeds West), shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon (Oldham West and Royton), Tory MPs Matt Vickers (Stockton South), Darren Henry (Broxtowe), Simon Fell (Barrow and Furness), and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.

