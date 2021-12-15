Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tory revolt on Covid measures was ‘dangerous’, Sturgeon says

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 1.47pm
Nicola Sturgeon has said the backbench rebellion by Tory MPs could undermine Boris Johnson’s ability to make tough decisions on the pandemic (Fraser Bremner/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon has said the backbench rebellion by Tory MPs was “dangerous” as it could undermine Boris Johnson’s ability to make tough decisions on the pandemic.

The First Minister questioned whether Mr Johnson had the authority from his own party to pass measures to tackle coronavirus.

On Tuesday, nearly 100 Conservative MPs voted against the UK Government’s introduction of vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events in England.

The measure was able to pass through the House of Commons with the support of the Labour Party.

Ms Sturgeon appeared on Lorraine Kelly’s ITV programme on Wednesday morning.

The First Minister said she had a “big worry” about the events in the House of Commons the previous night.

Setting out what her fear was, she said: “The Prime Minister – at a time when all leaders need to be prepared to take the toughest of decisions if necessary – he appears not to have the authority to do that within his own party.

“And that’s dangerous because this is an emergency we’re in right now.

“It’s a crisis, it’s not normal politics and we need to make sure people are rising to the occasion.”

She said cases of the Omicron variant were doubling every two or three days, a faster rate than at the start of the pandemic.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We’ve got to act and we’ve got to do what we think is right.

“I hope Boris Johnson, whatever political travails he’s suffering right now, has the courage of his convictions and the ability to do what is necessary.”

She added: “Health and lives are on the line right now, we can’t afford to have this kind of political chaos.”

