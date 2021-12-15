Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Get boosted now’ logo compared to Hula Hoops

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 10.01pm Updated: December 15 2021, 10.17pm
(Tolga Akmen/PA)

The Government’s latest Covid slogan, “Get boosted now”, has been made the subject of online jokes – with many comparing the new accompanying logo to a Hula Hoop.

The phrase featured in the Prime Minister’s address to the nation on Sunday, and was then emblazoned on the front of podiums during the subsequent Downing Street press conference on Wednesday.

Social media users compared the yellow “O” in “now” to the circular salted snack.

One user wrote: “Why is there a KP Hula Hoop in the ‘Now’? And what is it meant to represent?”

Another chimed in, remarking of the diagonal lines also incorporated into the design: “Now I’m no graphic design expert but this looks like a sign from a hula hoop themed laser quest.”

But “Get boosted now” is just one in a long line of slogans used by the Government through the course of the pandemic.

When the UK first went into lockdown in March 2020, the Prime Minister introduced the slogan “Stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives” as non-essential businesses were instructed to shut.

CONSUMER HulaHoops
The ‘O’ in the ‘now’ of  the Government’s new ‘Get boosted now’ slogan logo has been compared to a Hula Hoop (United Biscuits handout)

The messaging then changed in May that year to “Stay alert, control the virus, save lives”, in a move to help ease the UK lockdown but not end it immediately.

In June 2020, the public were urged to remember the slogan “hands, face, space” to encourage people to wash their hands, cover their face in indoor settings and to continue to observe social distancing.

“Eat out to help out” hit headlines in August 2020 for a month-long scheme which saw Britons eat more than 100 million discounted meals to bolster the hospitalist industry.

Then, in September 2020, the slogan of “Rule of six” was used after a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK prompted the Government to ban gathering of more than six people in England, significantly reducing the then-legal limit of 30 people.

In January 2021 “Stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives” saw a revival, and two months later, in March, “hands, face, space” was amended to add “fresh air” as a reminder that ventilation was also a crucial element in reducing the risk of Covid transmission indoors.

July saw the introduction of “keep life moving”, a slogan the PM said emphasised “the need to continue to progress cautiously”, but which drew criticism in the Commons from Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer.

