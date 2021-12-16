Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conservative Bill aims to ‘overhaul’ justice system

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 12.03am
Jamie Greene’s Bill would make a number of changes (Fraser Bremner/PA)
The Scottish Conservatives have opened a consultation on a Bill which aims to “overhaul” the Scottish justice system.

Jamie Greene’s proposed Victims Law would make a number of changes, including abolishing the not proven verdict and allowing all victims of crime to make a victim statement in court.

The Bill would also implement “Michelle’s Law”, a series of measures which give victims a greater say when criminals are considered for release.

It is named after Michelle Stewart, a 17-year-old who was murdered in 2008.

Another element of the Bill would give authorities the ability to deny a murderer release from prison if they refuse to disclose the location of the victim’s body.

Suzanne Pilley murder
Suzanne’s Law is named after Suzanne Pilley (PA)

This is known as Suzanne’s Law – named after Suzanne Pilley, who is believed to have been buried in a remote part of Argyll after her murder by David Gilroy.

The Tories also want to reform the Fatal Accident Inquiries system to ensure families get answers in a timely manner.

Mr Greene, the party’s justice spokesman, said: “I am delighted to launch the consultation for this Bill, which could make a huge difference to the lives of victims and their families.

“This is one of the most ambitious proposals for an opposition Bill ever.

“It would fundamentally overhaul Scotland’s justice system and fix serious flaws that cause a great deal of pain for victims of crime.

“Far too often, the SNP’s soft-touch justice system lets criminals away lightly.

“This detailed and sensible Bill would change that and instead put victims first.”

He continued: “Scottish Conservative proposals for a Victims Law would create a stronger justice system that puts victims at its heart.

“I urge stakeholders to participate in my consultation and I urge politicians from all parties to rally behind it.”

