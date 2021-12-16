Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Sir Jeffrey to tell Maros Sefcovic it is decision time in protocol talks

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 1.21pm
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is to tell the top EU negotiator that it is decision time in talks about the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sir Jeffrey is set to meet European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic later.

In a statement ahead of the meeting, Sir Jeffrey said he will make it clear that his party’s continued participation in the Stormont Assembly is “not sustainable in the absence of action to remove the Irish Sea border”.

Unionist parties in Northern Ireland have called for action over the protocol which places additional checks on goods arriving from Great Britain.

Brexit
Graffiti reading ‘No Irish Sea border’ Stroud Street in Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)

It was designed to prevent a hard border being imposed in Ireland following the UK’s departure from the European Union.

UK Brexit minister Lord Frost has been engaged in talks with Mr Sefcovic.

Sir Jeffrey has claimed the EU is being “intransigent”.

“In a week in which the UK Government extended free unfettered access for goods moving from the Irish Republic to Great Britain, the intransigence of the European Union must now come to an end,” he said.

“I have shown respect and goodwill by giving space for the current talks to succeed, but regrettably this has not been reciprocated.”

“Mr Sefcovic will be left in no doubt, that the continued participation in the political institutions is not sustainable, in the absence of action to remove the Irish Sea Border.

Northern Ireland Protocol
EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic (PA)

“A small window of opportunity currently exists to begin the process of restoring Northern Ireland’s place within the UK’s Internal Market.

“If the European Union wish to protect the political institutions in Northern Ireland, then they must seize this opportunity.

“Failure to do so, will lead to the inevitable consequences which I outlined on September 9.

“It is now decision time for the EU.

“The time for talking is now over.

“Matters must now be brought to a head.”

Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier