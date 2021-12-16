Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris and Carrie Johnson reveal name of their baby daughter

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 1.57pm Updated: December 16 2021, 2.17pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie. (Jacob King/PA)
Boris and Carrie Johnson have revealed the name of their baby daughter.

Mrs Johnson revealed the pair’s second child’s full name as Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson.

On a visit to a vaccination centre earlier in the day, Mr Johnson spoke to a woman with a baby in a pram and revealed his daughter’s name was Romy.

And posting on Instagram, Mrs Johnson revealed the other meanings behind the names.

She said Romy was after her aunt Rosemary, while the couple had picked Iris from the Greek for rainbow.

This could be a reference to the fact Mrs Johnson previously spoke about having had a miscarriage and a baby born after a miscarriage, stillborn, or neonatal death is known as a rainbow baby.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arriving at a central London hospital where his wife Carrie gave birth to her second child. (Victoria Jones/PA)

Charlotte was in honour of Mr Johnson’s late mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who died aged 79 in September.

Romy is the couple’s second child, with son Wilfred born in April last year. He was named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson partly in tribute to two doctors, Nick Hart and Nick Price, who helped save the Prime Minister’s life when he was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 earlier that month.

In a post on Instagram, accompanied by a photograph of the two children next to a Christmas tree, Mrs Johnson said: “Wilf has been stroking Romy’s hair, giving big kisses and playing with his matchbox cars right next to her crib, just in case she feels like joining in too.”

She added: “Thank you so much to the amazing maternity staff at UCLH for looking after us so well. We are so, so grateful.”

