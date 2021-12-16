Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Why the Bank hiked rates for the first time in over three years

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 4.07pm
The Bank has raised rates for the first time in more than three years to battle surging inflation.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key reasons behind the Bank’s decision to hike the base rate to 0.25% from 0.1% and what it means for the UK economy:

– Why has the Bank raised rates?

The Bank is tasked with keeping inflation between 2% and 3% and members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) are worried that without action, inflation could spiral well above the target.

They said inflation, which has already jumped to 5.1%, was set to rocket as high as 6% next April – the highest for nearly 30 years.

While it has been prepared to look through above-target inflation since May this year, it said now was the time to act to rein in price hikes.

– Why now, given the threat of Omicron?

The Bank said there were already signs that Omicron and restrictions to control it were impacting economic growth and that output was set to come under pressure in December and early next year as a result.

But the move to focus on inflation even amid the uncertainty shows how concerned it is over rising prices.

It added in the minutes of the decision that the economic impact of Omicron may even push up inflation further, prompting it to act.

– Why is inflation so high?

Inflation has been rising at a rate of knots over the past nine months as economies have reopened worldwide and begun recovering from the initial pandemic impact.

Supply chains have not been able to keep pace with the sudden increase in demand, leading to shortages of goods and higher prices in the UK and globally.

To add to this, fuel and energy prices have also been surging, while a strongly rebounding jobs market and hiring difficulties in the UK have also seen wages rise rapidly.

– Will this rise help bring inflation under control?

The Bank has already made it clear that many of the inflation factors are global issues, which it cannot directly influence.

But it did caution in the latest decision over signs that UK-specific inflation pressures are also building.

The rate rise – albeit small – should help start to bring these under control, while also reining in rising inflation expectations.

– What impact will the hike have on households and businesses?

Around three-quarters (74%) of mortgages are fixed rate, so most homeowners will be cushioned from the immediate impact of the base rate rise.

That said, experts believe the move will have a far greater degree of psychological importance and will lead to less cheap credit and a period of belt-tightening among households.

– What about Government debt?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will no doubt be grimacing at the news of a rate hike, given the impact this will have on the UK’s mammoth debt pile.

He warned when delivering the recent Budget that even a one percentage point rise in rates would cost the UK an extra £23 billion in interest payments on its debts, which have been sent to sky-high levels by Covid-19 support measures.

– Will rates rise further?

The Bank has stuck by its view that inflation will fall back in the second half of next year.

But it said there were “two-sided risks” around the outlook and believes some further “modest tightening of monetary policy” will be needed, suggesting further hikes may be on the way.

Economists believe it will be very cautious with any further increases, with many predicting the next may not come until May 2022 and rates only just returning to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year.

