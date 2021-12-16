Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Nicola Sturgeon was warned ‘using Janey Godley in Covid campaign carries risk’

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 5.39pm
Using comedian Janey Godley for a Scottish Government TV campaign ‘does not come without some risk’ Nicola Sturgeon was told (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Using comedian Janey Godley for a Scottish Government TV campaign ‘does not come without some risk’ Nicola Sturgeon was told (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon was advised that using comedian Janey Godley in TV adverts to boost compliance with Covid restrictions “does not come without some risk”.

A briefing note sent to the First Minister, as well as her Deputy First Minister John Swinney and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, pointed out while Ms Godley is “supportive” of restrictions, she could be “outspoken” and her social media content “carries profanities”.

However, it said her “no nonsense, straight-talking approach” could appeal to a wide range of people, particularly younger Scots.

Ms Godley was paid £12,000 for the TV adverts – but these were dropped by the Scottish Government amid reports she had made offensive remarks about black American celebrities including Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland, and rappers 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg.

The comedian, who found viral fame with her dubbed pastiches of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings, later apologised for her “offensive, hurtful language” and  donated the fee she was paid by the Scottish Government to charity.

The briefing note, released by the Scottish Government under Freedom of Information, revealed that concerns about using her to front the adverts were raised with the First Minister.

While the note recommended using her for the campaign, it stated: “Ministers should, however, be aware that Ms Godley can be outspoken about a number of subject matters including Donald Trump, other political parties, woman’s rights and topical stories.

“Ms Godley’s twitter page carries profanities regularly as does her social media content. So using Ms Godley does not come without some risk.”

Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier