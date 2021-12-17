Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moves to tackle skills shortages announced by Government

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 12.04am
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi (James Manning/PA)
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi (James Manning/PA)

The Government has announced moves to tackle the shortage of skilled workers in sectors ranging from health to education.

More than 100 short courses will be offered at universities and colleges across England starting next September, lasting between six weeks to a year.

More than 20 universities and colleges will offer the courses in subjects where there are skills shortages, including digital, education, science and technology and healthcare, giving an alternative to studying a traditional three-year degree.

A further nine Institutes of Technology, which specialise in subjects such as advanced manufacturing, digital and cyber security, aerospace and healthcare, were also announced, in locations including Blackpool, Derby, Salford and Essex, bringing the total to 21.

The Government said £150 million has been awarded to 100 colleges and universities to upgrade their facilities and equipment to boost access to higher technical training and flexible courses.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “Ensuring everyone is given the opportunity to reach their full potential, no matter their age or life stage, is a vital part of our mission to level up this country.

“These measures, including our new short courses and nine new Institutes of Technology, will boost access to more high-quality and flexible education and training, giving people the chance to learn at a pace that is right for them, while ensuring we have the skilled workforce needed to boost our economy.”

Toby Perkins, shadow further education and skills minister, said: “Under this Government, as vacancies in key sectors from health to wholesale have risen, training opportunities have disappeared.

“The Government needs a plan for skills that amounts to more than quick slogans or sticking plasters.”

