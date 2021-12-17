Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EICC to reopen as mass vaccine centre on Tuesday

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 3.27pm
The mass centre will open on Tuesday (Leon Neal/PA)
The Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) will reopen as a mass vaccination centre on Tuesday next week, NHS Lothian has said.

The venue will return to being a vaccine hub as booster shots are rolled out across Scotland to tackle the Omicron variant.

Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow is also expected to become a mass vaccination centre as part of efforts to reach nearly 80,000 vaccinations each day.

One of the EICC’s halls will host vaccinations while the rest of the facility continues as a conference centre.

It re-opened for events in August after being used as a vaccine hub for an earlier phase of the rollout.

Coronavirus – Thu Dec 16, 2021
Booster shots are being rolled out amid the spread of the Omicron variant (Leon Neal/PA)

The EICC will offer booked and drop-in appointments.

Pat Wynne, nurse director at NHS Lothian, said: “Vaccination is more important now than it has ever been and we are really pleased to be back in the EICC in the heart of the city once more.

“We would urge anyone who still needs a first, second or booster dose of the vaccine to make an appointment or drop in to the EICC or one of the many other clinics in Lothian as soon as they are eligible.

“The best way to get your vaccine is to book in advance, using the online booking portal.

“That way you can avoid queues and help keep everyone safe.”

Those who use the drop-in service are likely to face queues.

Marshall Dallas, chief executive of the EICC, said: “We are proud to continue to support NHS Lothian and NHS Scotland with the rollout of the vaccine and now the vaccine booster.

“Traditionally, our venue would be closed over the festive period, allowing our team annual leave during this time, so I can’t credit our people enough for giving up their holiday time to be on site at the venue to make this possible.”

