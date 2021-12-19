Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Whitehall parties inquiry chief will have freedom to investigate her boss

By Press Association
December 19 2021, 2.51pm
Sue Gray, is the second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (Gov.UK/PA)
Sue Gray, is the second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (Gov.UK/PA)

The senior civil servant newly tasked with leading the inquiry into alleged Whitehall parties during coronavirus restrictions will be able to “go wherever she wants” and could even investigate her own boss.

Sue Gray was parachuted in to take over from Cabinet Secretary Simon Case in running the investigation after Mr Case was found to have been aware of a gathering in his own department when restrictions were in place.

Ms Gray, who is second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, has been described as “formidable” and “deputy God”.

She oversaw the Plebgate inquiry in 2012 after former chief whip Andrew Mitchell was accused of calling a policeman a “pleb” at the Downing Street gates, and is also part of the panel deciding on who will be next chair of the media regulator Ofcom.

On Sunday the Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, said she would have complete freedom in what she investigated in relation to the reports of gatherings.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr Javid said: “She will be able to investigate what she wants. If she wants to investigate one particular individual, whatever…”

Simon Case
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case (PA)

Asked if she would be allowed to investigate Mr Case, who as head of the civil service is her boss, Mr Javid said: “She has the freedom as I understand to go wherever she wants with this investigation.

“That’s the way it should be because people want to know the facts and that this is the best way to establish them.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said it did appear that Boris Johnson or his staff had broken the law with an alleged Christmas party in Downing Street last year, which would be included in Ms Gray’s investigation.

Speaking on the Marr show, he said: “From what I’ve seen, I’ve looked at the evidence, it does appear that way.”

But he said it was an operational decision for the Metropolitan Police to decide whether they investigated.

