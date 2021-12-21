Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

MSPs’ pay set to rise by 3.4% in 2022

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 12.57pm
Changes in MSP pay have been set out (Jane Barlow/PA)
Changes in MSP pay have been set out (Jane Barlow/PA)

The pay rate for MSPs is set to increase by 3.4% next year, after it was frozen in 2021.

The Scottish Parliament Corporate Body, a cross-party group, set out the proposed increase on Tuesday.

It means the basic salary for MSPs will go from £64,470 last year to £66,662 in April 2022.

Last year, pay was due to increase by 5.1% but was instead frozen at 0% because of the pandemic.

Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh
There was a pay freeze last year (Jane Barlow/PA)

MSP pay increases are in line with the same index which governs public sector wages in Scotland.

A report said: “After having agreed to a pay freeze for the current financial year, it is proposed that MSP and ministerial salaries will increase by 3.4% in keeping with the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) index, as provided for in the Members’ Salaries Scheme.”

The proposed increase in the funding provision for MSPs’ staff is 4.5%.

Scottish Government ministers have had a voluntary pay freeze since 2008.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier