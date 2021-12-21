Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£375m fund to help businesses facing Covid curbs

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 5.07pm
Businesses are expecting a shortfall during the Omicron wave (PA)
Businesses are expecting a shortfall during the Omicron wave (PA)

A fund of £375 million will help businesses hit by the latest coronavirus restrictions over the next three weeks, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

It includes an additional £175 million as a result of the Treasury’s announcement on Sunday, the First Minister said.

However a group representing hospitality said more money will be needed to meet the shortfall expected in coming weeks, while the Scottish Conservatives said the grants should be delivered before the new year.

The hospitality sector will return to a table service-only rule from December 27.

Coronavirus – Thu Jul 2, 2020
Hospitality is returning to a table service rule (Aaron Chown/PA)

Groups of customers will need to be kept at least a metre apart, while the advice is that no more than three households should meet at one time.

During her coronavirus update in the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister said the Scottish Government could contribute £200 million for business support

She said: “Taken together, this adds up to a fund of £375 million that will help support business for the unavoidable impacts of our decisions over the next three weeks.

“This is significantly more, proportionately, than the Chancellor has announced for the UK as a whole.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross asked the First Minister if businesses would receive money before Christmas.

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

He said: “It’s unacceptable that small businesses may be left waiting until the new year to get this vital funding that could be the difference between them surviving or not.

“It’s absolutely crucial that we see the Scottish and UK governments working together constructively, fully focused on Omicron.

“Instead, sadly, over the last week we’ve seen an unnecessary funding row that is a distraction to the task at hand.”

Ms Sturgeon said the dispute her Government had with the UK Government over Covid money showed the Barnett formula was “not fit for purpose”.

Grants would be delivered to businesses “as quickly as possible”, she said.

She welcomed the Treasury’s latest announcement but insisted the earlier tranche of money had already been budgeted for.

Leon Thompson, executive director of UK Hospitality in Scotland, said: “Hospitality is likely to lose around £1 billion in the course of December, as public heath messaging has hammered trade and threatened jobs and livelihoods.

“Today’s announcement of further restrictions across hospitality businesses will, for many, be the final straw as owners and operators weigh up whether it will be worth remaining open beyond Christmas.

“The financial package is too little and, given no money will reach businesses until some point in January, it will come too late for many businesses.

“UK Hospitality Scotland will continue to press the Scottish Government to get support to businesses quickly.

“We will also argue that the restrictions announced today should not be in place for more than the three weeks stated.”

