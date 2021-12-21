Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Support package ‘doesn’t scratch the surface’, says fine dining business owner

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 5.09pm
Charlotte Major, right, and her husband Martin run a business hosting fine dining events (Mark Griffiths/PA)
Charlotte Major, right, and her husband Martin run a business hosting fine dining events (Mark Griffiths/PA)

The owner of a London-based fine dining business has said the hospitality industry has been left “in limbo” by the Government, adding that the financial support announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak “doesn’t scratch the surface”.

The Chancellor has offered a £1 billion support package to businesses hit by Covid restrictions, including one-off grants of up to £6,000 per premises for businesses in affected sectors in England.

Charlotte Major, 35, and her husband Martin, 36, run Gather E17, a business that hosts fine dining events in Walthamstow and said they were uncertain whether the announcement could benefit them.

“The amount doesn’t scratch the surface for most businesses,” Mrs Major told the PA news agency.

“I also think that a company like ours that doesn’t have a premises is not eligible and that local authority funding is often hugely delayed and inadequate.”

Mrs Major said her business would usually take between 20% and 30% of its yearly income in December, but that this had been “the quietest December we’ve ever had”.

She added: “I don’t disagree with the (Government’s Covid) advice, but … it leaves us in limbo. Are we doing the wrong thing by actively encouraging customers to come and eat with us? Is that immoral?

“But if we don’t do that, we can’t pay our staff. They can’t pay their rent.”

Rishi Sunak
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £1 billion support package to businesses hit by Covid restrictions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mrs Major also said further restrictions could be better for her business due to the financial support available.

“I think if a lockdown is necessary, which is increasingly looking like it is, then yeah, that’s better than where we’re at now,” she said.

“You get furlough, so your staff have job security. You have security that you’ve still got your team. And you’re able to pay all the bills associated with your business. At the moment, we can’t do any of that.”

The Chancellor also announced that the Government intended to use taxpayers’ cash to cover the cost of statutory sick pay for Covid-related absences for firms with fewer than 250 employees.

