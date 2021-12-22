Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Football fans urged to avoid games before restrictions in place

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 9.46am Updated: December 22 2021, 3.08pm
Football fans are being urged to stay away from games on Wednesday night (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Football fans are being urged to stay away from games on Wednesday night (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Fans planning to attend football games on Wednesday should stay at home, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said.

Restrictions being reimposed for large events mean that just 500 fans will be able to attend games after Boxing Day, but supporters have been urged to stay away from grounds before that date.

St Mirren are due to take on Celtic on Wednesday, while Hibernian face Aberdeen and St Johnstone take on Ross County in the final games allowed to operate at full capacity until at least the middle of January.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Wednesday morning, Mr Swinney said: “Our guidance to people is basically to restrict their social interaction – to stay at home more than they would do so.

“I would encourage people to do exactly that.

“There are clearly dangers of people travelling to football matches, because they’re going to be going on to multiple forms of transport, they will be car-sharing, they may well be using supporters’ buses and all the rest of it.

“These are opportunities for the virus to spread and we know that the Omicron variant spreads much more aggressively than is the case (with other variants).

“If people want to protect their community then I would encourage them to follow the guidance that we have set, which is to stay at home and restrict their social interaction.”

Mr Swinney had said on Tuesday that he regrets curbs on large events had not been brought in earlier, adding that the Premier Sports Cup final on Sunday between Celtic and Hibernian at Hampden could have been a “super-spreader” event – although the level of transmission between fans is not yet clear.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Teams in the Scottish top flight are pushing to bring forward the scheduled winter break, which would postpone matches due to be played while restrictions are in place.

Mr Swinney said the cancellation of games is for footballing authorities to decide, rather than Government.

Scottish Lib Dem leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said: “If the Deputy First Minister has evidence to suggest that these games are too dangerous to go ahead then he should have pulled the lever earlier in the interests of public safety.

“Just as with hospitality businesses, the events industry needs clarity about what they should and should not be doing. If something is not safe on Boxing Day, it is hard to see how it is safe a few days earlier.”

On Tuesday, the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced a further £200 million will be found from the Scottish Government budget before the end of this financial year to support businesses hit by the latest restrictions.

Along with a maximum of 500 people for outdoor events, from Boxing Day, the new curbs also limit the number of people allowed at indoor events to 100 for standing and 200 for seated, table service only will return in hospitality, and large-scale Hogmanay celebrations have had to be cancelled.

Mr Swinney said the funding, which will be added to £175 million of UK Government cash, will result in some other Government plans being slowed down.

He said: “We’re basically going to be putting pressure on different parts of Government to identify underspends, to slow up programmes – so there will be an effect on other areas of policy – but it is necessary to make sure we can put some support in place to assist the business community.”

He went on to say a final decision on where the funding is coming from has not yet been identified.

The Scottish Government will, the Deputy First Minister said, consider a move to reduce the period of self-isolation to seven days, as is the case south of the border.

But he added: “What we have to recognise is that the number of cases is likely to become so significant, it’s already much more significant, we’re already looking at around 5,500 cases a day compared to about 3,500 a day which was just a week ago.

“That’s going to give rise to significant absence levels in our public and private sectors and that brings into question the sustainability of some of these services, which is why we have to act to try to slow down the circulation of the virus.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier