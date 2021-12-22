Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Government to miss deadline for new ministerial complaints procedures

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 10.18am Updated: December 22 2021, 11.48am
John Swinney wrote to a Holyrood committee (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

The Scottish Government will miss a deadline to publish new procedures to deal with complaints by civil servants about ministers’ behaviour.

John Swinney said the Government’s focus on the Omicron variant meant it could not submit the new procedure to Holyrood before the December recess.

The need for a new procedure was identified by a review into the mishandling of harassment complaints against former first minister Alex Salmond.

Mr Salmond was awarded more than £500,000 after the Court of Session ruled the Scottish Government’s handling of those complaints was “tainted by apparent bias”.

Alex Salmond won a case against the Scottish Government in the Court of Session (Andy Buchanan)

Under the new process, independent investigators and adjudicators would be appointed to deal with civil service complaints about ministers.

Mr Swinney has written to Holyrood’s Public Administration Committee, saying work is “well advanced” but more time is needed to engage with staff and trade unions before the final plans are published.

He said: “I would be very grateful if the committee would give an extension of time until after recess, as the Omicron variant is absorbing the time and priorities of ministers and officials who recognise the importance of this procedure and wish to make it as fair and robust as it can be before presentation to Parliament.

“My apologies that the documents will follow in the new year rather than before recess.”

The Deputy First Minister is due to appear at the committee in January.

Murdo Fraser said the delay was an ‘unacceptable failure’ (Fraser Bremner)

Responding to the announcement, Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said: “This is another unacceptable failure from the SNP Government, who, at every turn, have let down the women who bravely came forward to make serious allegations against a senior figure.

“The Government have had months to draw up a new, robust complaints procedure to safeguard potentially vulnerable staff – and yet they are now kicking the can further down the road.

“To blame the Omicron variant – which was unheard of a month ago – for failing to meet this deadline is pathetic.”

