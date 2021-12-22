Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

GDP in Scotland grows by 0.2% in October

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 10.22am
The figures were released on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The figures were released on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s GDP rose by 0.2% in October, official statistics have shown, as the Finance Secretary warned of the impact of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 on the economy.

The new figures, released on Wednesday, show Scotland’s economic output was 0.4% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

But Kate Forbes stressed the importance of support announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday, which pledged £375 million to support businesses affected by new restrictions designed to curb the spread of the new variant.

Some £200 million of the funding was pledged from the current Scottish Government budget, with other plans due to be slowed down or cut to fund the support, while the rest is made up of £175 million from the UK Government.

Ms Forbes said: “The latest GDP figures show Scottish output is now just 0.4% below the pre-pandemic level of February 2020, which is encouraging news and confirms that Scotland’s economy is in a good position to seize future opportunities.

“However, we are all too aware of the impact that Covid-19 has had – and continues to have – on business and the wider economy.

“The emergence of the new Omicron variant and the speed at which it is spreading bring additional economic uncertainty.

“That is why the actions we have taken so far, including the latest £375 million package of financial support announced by the First Minister yesterday, are firmly focused on supporting businesses, protecting jobs and mitigating the continuing economic impact of Covid.

“Meanwhile, the Scottish Government continues to call for greater financial flexibility from the Treasury to ensure we can act quickly to safeguard public health, reduce economic harm and build our recovery.”

The services sector grew by 0.3% during the month, with health and social work contributing the highest proportion with a 2% rise between September and October.

The construction sector also contributed the highest negative contribution (minus 3.4%).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier