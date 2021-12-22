Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lateral flow testing in Scotland increases by two-thirds in a week

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 2.20pm Updated: December 22 2021, 4.38pm
Last week saw a significant increase in lateral flow testing (Zoe Linkson/PA)
The number of lateral flow tests carried out in Scotland increased by more than two-thirds last week, the latest data shows.

There was a 67.1% increase in lateral flow testing in the week ending December 19, meaning almost 800,000 were carried out.

Figures from Public Health Scotland show there have been 16,909,624 lateral flow tests reporting a result in Scotland since November 2020, with 0.7% recorded as positive.

PCR tests are used to confirm positive cases identified by lateral flow testing.

Recent weeks have seen the Scottish Government encourage greater use of lateral flow tests, which are used to detect asymptomatic cases.

On November 23, Nicola Sturgeon said Scots should take one before they leave for any social occasion.

Negative lateral flow tests were also added to the Covid certification scheme on December 6, meaning they could be used to enter nightclubs.

The data shows a rise in lateral flow testing beginning in late November and increasing sharply last week.

Public Health Scotland’s weekly statistical report also looked at contact tracing performance.

For the week ending December 12, 25,939 individuals were recorded in the Test and Protect contact tracing software, from which 45,948 unique contacts have been traced.

Coronavirus – Fri May 7, 2021
Test kits are available in pharmacies and online (John Masson/PA)

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “It is encouraging to see so many people take the advice of taking LFDs (lateral flow devices) at least twice a week and also every time before socialising or travelling in Scotland.

“Taking LFDs is an important part of the toolkit in preventing the virus spreading further as they can quickly identify and isolate people without symptoms but who could pass on the virus.

“The Scottish Government has already put in place arrangements to make lateral flow tests easily and readily accessible to everyone in Scotland and, if people are planning to mix with others, we expect everyone to test themselves before they go.”

