Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Kate Forbes: Health funds could be diverted to Covid support schemes

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 2.40pm
Kate Forbes has said health money may be diverted towards Covid support schemes (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
Kate Forbes has said health money may be diverted towards Covid support schemes (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has said funding for Covid-19 support will come from health spending generated by Westminster funding pledges and “re-profiling” other commitments.

In a letter to the Finance and Public Administration Committee, Kate Forbes broadly outlined how the £200 million pledged by the Scottish Government, which will be partnered with an estimated £175 million from the UK Government, will be secured.

The Scottish Government has, throughout the pandemic, said it would pass on all consequentials – money generated by previously unannounced UK Government spending – north of the border.

But the letter hints at a break with the previous path that could also result in cuts to planned initiatives.

Ms Forbes wrote: “In order to fund yesterday’s package, as well as supporting the funding of the business and self-isolation support announced on 14 December, we have taken challenging decisions to support the additional spend, by repurposing health consequentials to directly support public health compliance via business restrictions and self-isolation, re-profiling commitments across a wide range of different spending lines, including some on employability.”

Expected income for the next financial year could also be reduced, in order for funding to be allocated earlier to deal with the new Omicron variant, but no top-up funding from the UK Government would result in further cuts to plans next year.

As part of the agreement from extra funding from the Treasury, devolved administrations have been given an up front payout based on estimates of consequential funding.

If the money given to the nations is less than estimated, it will have to be paid back, while an underestimate means the devolved administrations can keep the windfall.

Ms Forbes said in the letter she was seeking an urgent quadrilateral meeting with the finance ministers of each of the devolved countries and the UK Government.

“Any negative reconciliation would have a serious impact on our public services and hamper our attempts to recover from the pandemic,” she wrote.

“I am, therefore, seeking an urgent finance ministers quadrilateral to help broker a reasonable way through this, and will keep you updated on progress.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier