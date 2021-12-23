Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Starmer thanks key workers for ‘saving countless lives’ in Christmas message

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 10.31pm Updated: December 23 2021, 11.56pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has thanked key workers who have “saved countless lives” this year in his Christmas message to the nation.

The Labour leader used his Christmas message to thank NHS staff for the vaccine rollout and also paid tribute to the work of the armed forces at home and abroad.

In his message, released on Thursday night, Sir Keir said: “In the darkest of times, Christian values of kindness, of compassion and hope have shone through.

“Communities have come together to help one another. Key workers have saved countless lives. Armed service men and women both here and abroad have, as ever, played a huge part in protecting us all.

“Our brilliant NHS, which has done so much good since Labour founded it almost 75 years ago now, has vaccinated the country.

“You keep our country safe. On behalf of all of us, I want to say a heartfelt thank you.”

In the message Sir Keir also reflected on the “unimaginable loss” experienced by many families this year, and that “for too many, there will be one less chair at the table for the Christmas meal”.

But looking ahead to next year, he added: “I believe that if we stick together, support each other and work together, we can find a path through.

“I know a better future is possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier