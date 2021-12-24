Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brexit still a ‘lose, lose’ situation a year on from deal, says Barnier

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 11.59am
Michel Barnier, who negotiated the Brexit deal (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Michel Barnier, who negotiated the Brexit deal (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Brexit remains a “lose, lose” situation for both the UK and the European Union, Michel Barnier said, a year on from the trade agreement he helped negotiate.

Mr Barnier led the EU side in the talks which resulted in the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).

The Christmas Eve 2020 deal put in place the arrangements for continued trade with the UK outside the single market and customs union.

Mr Barnier said: “One year later, Brexit remains a lose-lose decision.

“Yet I remember a great negotiating team and our daily work for the unity of the 27.

“The European project deserves to be defended and reformed with the same unity and the same energy.”

Following the signing of the agreement, Mr Barnier published his diary of the negotiations and launched an unsuccessful run for the French presidency.

Although the TCA meant the potential chaos of a no-deal Brexit was avoided, relations between the UK and EU have remained difficult.

Talks continue to try to resolve issues around Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements and the UK has been locked in a bitter dispute with France over fishing rights.

