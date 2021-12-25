Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Calls for the end of trail hunting on public land over ‘smokescreen’ fears

By Press Association
December 25 2021, 10.30pm
Hounds (Danny Lawson/PA)
Hounds (Danny Lawson/PA)

Trail hunting must be ended on public land over concerns the practice is being used as a cover for illegal fox hunting, ministers have been urged.

Both Labour and the League Against Cruel Sports criticised the Government for granting licences ahead of Boxing Day meets.

Their calls came after a senior huntsman was convicted of urging people to use lawful trail hunting, in which a scent is laid for hounds to follow, as a “smokescreen” for illegally hunting foxes.

National Trust members have voted to halt the sport on the charity’s land over concerns it was being used as a cover, a move echoed by Natural Resources Wales.

But activists expect more than 240 hunting days will have taken place on land owned by the Ministry of Defence this year.

Labour’s shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon said: “Allowing hunts to go ahead on public and Government-owned land is completely irresponsible, regardless of whether those taking part are the Prime Minister’s mates.

“The Government must do more to close the loopholes that allow people to break the law and consign hunting to the history books, where the vast majority of us believe it belongs.”

It is feared trail hunting could be a cover for illegal foxhunting (Brian Lawless/PA)
It is feared trail hunting could be a cover for illegal foxhunting (Brian Lawless/PA)

Chris Luffingham, the director of external affairs at the League Against Cruel Sports, added: “It’s time all major landowners permanently banned trail hunting on their land and that the Government strengthens the Hunting Act to ensure its loopholes can no longer be exploited.”

In October, director of the Masters of Foxhounds Association Mark Hankinson was found guilty of intentionally encouraging huntsmen to use legal trail hunting as “a sham and a fiction” for the unlawful chasing and killing of animals during webinars.

National Trust members overwhelmingly voted to ban trail hunting on the charity’s land in England and Wales after the conviction at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The Welsh Government nature agency Natural Resources Wales, which looks after swathes of countryside and forests, also went on to ban trail hunting on its land.

The Hunting Act 2004 banned hunting wild mammals with dogs in England and Wales.

With hunts not traditionally meeting on Sundays, Boxing Day meets will instead be held this year on Monday.

