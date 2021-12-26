Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Full plan for Parliament restoration due in 2023 amid reports of £14bn bill

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 1.08pm
The Palace of Westminster covered in scaffolding as viewed from Westminster Bridge, central London (Ian West/PA)
The Palace of Westminster covered in scaffolding as viewed from Westminster Bridge, central London (Ian West/PA)

The body responsible for the restoration of the Palace of Westminster has said a full plan will be presented to Parliament in 2023, amid reports costs have spiralled to more than three times the original estimate.

The Sunday Times said the repairs bill could climb to £14 billion, way above the figure of £4 billion which had originally been floated.

The newspaper also said the work will take 20 years, with MPs and peers having to move out during the restoration.

Houses of Parliament restoration work
Parts of the estate are crumbling (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It is understood the figure is based on preliminary work to assess the extent of the action that needs to be taken to save the 150-year-old palace, which was built after the original building burnt down in 1834.

A spokesperson for the Houses of Parliament Restoration and Renewal Programme said: “Any early information is based on preliminary analysis which will be built on as we continue our vital planning work during 2022.

“Parliament will be asked to approve the restoration plan, including finalised costs and timescales, when it has been fully developed in 2023.

“We are developing a detailed restoration plan based on tens of thousands of hours of building investigations, that will give the most accurate costs and timescales for the complex and essential work needed to save the Palace of Westminster ever developed.”

Earlier this year, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg insisted Parliament needs to “be able to justify to the taxpayer” the huge list of repairs.

Houses of Parliament restoration work
A tangle of wires and cables in the underbelly of the Palace of Westminster (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It came after more than 50 engineers, architectural surveyors, acoustics and lighting specialists, and ecologists spent a combined 4,700 hours over Parliament’s recess periods investigating the building, and creating the most detailed record of the site ever created.

More detailed surveys are planned for the building throughout the winter and 2022, including “intrusive” investigations into its structure.

Sources close to the work said the £14 billion bill and 20-year “decant” is the worst-case scenario and other options are on the table.

But they stressed the damage being done to the estate is happening faster than it can be fixed.

A price tag of around £4 billion has previously been estimated, but Mr Rees-Mogg has said “we have suddenly heard talk of cost of £10 billion to £20 billion coming up”.

