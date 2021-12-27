Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ScotRail cuts back January train timetable amid Covid staff absences

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 10.52am Updated: December 27 2021, 5.04pm
ScotRail said it wanted to give customers certainty (Jane Barlow/PA)
ScotRail is cutting back its services during January as Covid-related absences are causing staff shortages.

Absences have already led to some trains being cancelled in the run-up to Christmas and the rail operator has now altered its timetable between January 4 and 28.

The changes mainly affect services which would normally run between Mondays and Friday in the central belt.

Services are being withdrawn or amended from 12 routes at various times in the day.

Passengers have been asked to check the status of their journey before they head to the station.

ScotRail operations director David Simpson said:  “Like most businesses, ScotRail is not immune to the impact of coronavirus.

“We’ve been working flat out to run a safe and reliable railway in really difficult and rapidly changing circumstances.

“As we continue to battle against the impact of coronavirus, we want to provide customers with a level of certainty, which is why we are introducing some temporary changes to our timetable from Tuesday, January 4 until Friday, January 28 2022.

“We’ve looked to spread these changes out across the day where possible to minimise the impact on our customers, but people should plan ahead and continue to check the train times right up until they arrive at the station.

“We urge anyone travelling with us to stay safe and continue to follow government guidance.

“This includes maintaining good hand hygiene and wearing a face covering for your entire journey.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We continue to work closely with rail industry colleagues to to ensure predictable and robust services can be delivered while still providing the needed capacity during what continues to be a challenging period.

“We also agree with Transport Focus that these temporary changes are in the best interests of passengers.

“ScotRail is deploying a range of communications to ensure customers are kept up to date with the situation and is advising passengers to check their journey before they travel.”

