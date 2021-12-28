Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Almost 150,000 nursing and midwifery days lost due to mental ill health

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 12.02am
More than 40,000 days were lost in Greater Glasgow (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than 40,000 days were lost in Greater Glasgow (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mental health absences among nurses and midwives have led to almost 150,000 staff days being lost in a year, figures from freedom of information requests have shown.

Requests from the Scottish Liberal Democrats to Scotland’s health boards found 149,990 days of nursing and midwifery time were lost due to mental ill health in 2020/21.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde lost 40,740 days to mental health reasons among nursing and midwifery staff while NHS Tayside lost 22,778 and NHS Lothian lost 20,004.

The party is calling for a “burnout prevention plan” to improve the wellbeing of NHS staff.

Coronavirus – Wed Sep 29, 2021
Alex Cole-Hamilton said mental health pressure existed before the pandemic (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Day after day nurses and midwives have gone above and beyond the call of duty, putting their own lives at extra risk to care for others. For some it has just been too much.

“These figures are an insight into the toll that mental ill-health has taken over the last year, but the pressure was there before the virus struck.

“They have nursed us through the pandemic but in many cases at the cost of their own physical and mental health.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for an urgent new burnout prevention strategy to guarantee leave, ensure safe levels of staffing and ensure that the Health Secretary carries the burden of missed waiting times.

“These are not just numbers, they are people who are struggling.

“People who need real solutions, not another decade of SNP mismanagement.”

Hospital business rates
The Scottish Government said staffing was at record levels (Peter Byrne/PA)

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are deeply grateful to everyone working in our NHS during this extremely challenging time.

“Throughout this pandemic, our dedicated NHS workforce have continued to provide an exemplary standard of care in the most trying of circumstances.

“We have taken action to invest in a significant expansion of the NHS workforce, as well as in measures to support staff wellbeing.

“NHS Scotland’s staffing levels have increased by 8%, or by over 11,500 whole time equivalent staff, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic alone.

“Following nine consecutive years of increases, we now have record NHS staffing levels – including record-high numbers of nursing and midwifery staff.

“Our over £1 billion-backed NHS Recovery Plan and £300 million Winter Plan include further direct workforce investments to enhance NHS staffing capacity, as well as a combined £12 million to support staff wellbeing.”

The spokesman said a number of wellbeing services had been launched for staff, including a 24/7 national helpline.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier