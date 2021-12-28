Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Tracking devices fitted to wild salmon to record migration routes

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 12.02am
The project has received £400,000 (David Cheskin/PA)
The project has received £400,000 (David Cheskin/PA)

Tracking devices are being fitted to wild salmon in order to record their migration routes from Scottish rivers to their feeding grounds in the Atlantic.

A research project backed by £400,000 from the Scottish Government aims to understand why numbers of wild salmon have been in decline in recent decades.

Little is currently known about the exact migration routes of salmon after they leave Scotland’s rivers.

The project will see biologists tagging young salmon with miniature acoustic transmitters, each with its own signature.

Annual fish migration
Receivers will record the location of individual fish (Danny Lawson/PA)

Receivers in buoys will record the location of individual fish as they move to their feeding grounds.

The West Coast Tracking Project, which is entering its second year, is also managed by the Atlantic Salmon Trust and Fisheries Management Scotland.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “The revival of salmon populations and the habitats they depend on will provide multiple benefits to society and will play a significant role in our ambitions for the rural economy.

“The suite of measures we are taking across Scotland underlines our commitment to tackling the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

“At the same time, we continue to argue for greater collective action across the international arena.”

Salmon on River Tyne
Wild salmon numbers have been declining in recent decades (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Government is due to publish a wild salmon strategy in early 2022, though the report was delayed by the pandemic.

Mark Bilsby, CEO of the Atlantic Salmon Trust, said: “The work delivered to understand how salmon smolts were migrating out from ten rivers in 2021 was a mammoth geographical and logistical challenge, met by the groundswell of support from people and organisations on the ground – from those in the Solway Firth, to West Sutherland and across to the Outer Hebrides.

“The funding from Scottish Government will enable the work to be developed in 2022 so that we have a greater understanding of how young salmon are using our coastal areas.

“This practical information is key so that we can better protect wild Atlantic salmon.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier