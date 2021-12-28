Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Nearly 2,000 mobile phones confiscated from prisoners during pandemic

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 12.02am
HMP Barlinnie had the highest number of cancellations (Danny Lawson/PA)
HMP Barlinnie had the highest number of cancellations (Danny Lawson/PA)

Nearly 2,000 mobile phones have been confiscated from prisoners in Scotland due to rule breaches during the pandemic.

The figures were obtained in a freedom of information request by the Scottish Conservatives, who say phones which were provided to prisoners earlier in the pandemic should now be withdrawn.

Around 7,600 purportedly tamper-proof phones were given to inmates to replace in-person visiting, though many were modified by prisoners to make calls to unauthorised numbers.

Prison staff have raised concerns they are being used to organise drug deals.

Figures from the Scottish Prison Service show that 1,899 mobile phones were temporarily seized in Scotland’s prisons since May 2020.

The highest number was in Glasgow’s HMP Barlinnie with 342 confiscations, followed by HMP Edinburgh with 262.

Scottish Conservative MSP Russell Findlay said: “This scheme was introduced in good faith at the start of lockdown but it has become a farce.

“These supposedly unhackable handsets were compromised almost immediately yet this was kept secret from the public and MSPs.

“It is absolutely right that prisoners should have access to their families but this ill-conceived scheme has backfired badly.

“Keith Brown dithered over our demands to stop drug-soaked prison mail before finally introducing new security measures.

He continued: “They must be withdrawn immediately and permanently, and any replacement must be safe and secure.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said: “If we find anybody attempting to tamper with phones whether maliciously or otherwise then we take appropriate action.”

He said the phones have been useful in maintaining family links for those in custody, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, and calls have also been made to the Samaritans and other agencies showing they provide an outlet for mental health concerns.

He added: “We are fully supportive of them continuing in use.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier