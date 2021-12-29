Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nearly 200 people in chronic pain died waiting for appointment, new figures show

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 12.02am
The figures were described as ‘shameful’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
Nearly 200 people in chronic pain died in the past five years while waiting for an appointment to treat the problem, new figures from Public Health Scotland show.

Pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union. described the figures as “shameful”.

Chronic pain is defined in the report as a pain that continues for more than three months, even with medication or treatment.

People passing away before getting an appointment at a pain clinic is one of 14 reasons why appointments are not taken up, affecting 197 people between September 2017 and June 2021.

According to the report the main reason why people miss appointments for chronic pain is that they do not attend.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “These are people who have tragically died in severe pain while desperately waiting for treatment.

“This simply should never happen.

“This is another shameful failure from the SNP when it comes to the running of Scotland’s health service.

“There are more than 2,000 people waiting for a chronic pain appointment in Scotland, with hundreds on the list for months on end.

“For years, chronic pain patients have complained about the standard of service that has been provided under this SNP government.

“The SNP has been obsessed with the constitution when it should have focused on providing our NHS with the resources it needs.

“As part of the UK we have more to invest in the health service and this must be prioritised in the New Year.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said extra funding will be provided through the Chronic Pain Winter Support Fund to “enhance the capacity of pain management care”, with further details being announced “shortly”.

The funding is set to boost the support available for people with chronic pain to help them maintain their health and wellbeing in the months ahead.

The spokesperson added: “The latest published data on waiting times for chronic pain services demonstrate the continued progress health boards and pain services have continued to make despite the ongoing challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, with continued reduction in both the numbers and proportion of patients who waited longest to be seen.”

