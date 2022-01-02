Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Detector dogs start work to help sniff out exotic diseases

By Press Association
January 2 2022, 12.02am
The detector dogs are starting work at ports and airports (Scottish Government/PA)
The detector dogs are starting work at ports and airports (Scottish Government/PA)

A new squad of dog detectors could help reduce the risk of exotic diseases arriving in Scotland.

Funding from the Scottish Government has led to the creation of a team of dogs who are specially trained to sniff out products of animal origin (PoAO).

With both the canines and their human handlers having gone through a “robust” training and assessment programme, they are now starting work at airports, ports and parcel hubs across Scotland.

By sniffing out products of animal origin they could help prevent the introduction of exotic animal diseases to Scotland, such as African swine fever – which affects pigs – and foot-and-mouth disease.

Figures provided by Border Force North show that in 2020, more than a tonne of products of animal origin were seized at ports and airports from people arriving in  Scotland.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “The Scottish Government and Border Force have worked closely to get the dogs operational in Scotland.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the dogs and their handlers have been through ‘robust’ training (Scottish Government/PA)

“Alongside their handlers, they have taken part in a robust training regime and now that they have passed their assessments they can get to work and help us detect PoAO entering Scotland illegally.

“The Scottish Government investment in our new detector dog service will enhance the detection of illegal products of animal origin and reduce the risk of exotic diseases entering Scotland, thus helping to keep our rural economy safe.

“Monthly seizure data provided by Border Force North helps us ascertain where PoAO originate from and helps us identify periods where seizures are above average.

“We work closely with colleges and universities to ensure that international students studying in Scotland are aware of rules regarding the import of PoAO.

“It’s important for people to remember when travelling, particularly during the festive period, that they should not bring any meat or meat products with them when returning to the UK as they could carry diseases such as African swine fever. It is vital to keep the UK’s pig sector safe and free from this devastating disease.”

Assistant director for Border Force Scotland Marie Craig said: “Border Force detector dogs protect the UK from over a tonne of potentially harmful products that could spread disease each year.

“The deployment of specially trained detector dogs across our ports in Scotland will further improve our ability to protect the public from the importation of exotic diseases.”

