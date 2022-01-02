Schoolchildren urged to get second Covid vaccine before classes resume

An error occurred. Please try again.

Youngsters aged between 12 and 15 are being urged to get their second coronavirus vaccine before heading back to school.

Drop-in sessions for the age group are starting from Monday, with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf explaining an increase in vaccination capacity means jags are being offered earlier than originally planned.

Those coming forward need to have had their initial vaccine at least 12 weeks ago.

As well as drop-in sessions, those who have scheduled appointments can bring these forward by calling the helpline on 0800 030 8013.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said second doses for 12 to 15-year-olds are being offered earlier than planned (Jane Barlow/PA)

Details of where vaccinations are available can be found on the NHS Inform website and local health board websites.

Mr Yousaf said: “Additional vaccinator capacity across Scotland means we are now in a position to offer second doses to the 12 to 15 age group earlier than previously planned.

“Eligible young people can get their second doses from next week, and before they return to school in many cases.

“I would urge them to take up the offer as early as they can, to receive greater protection from the virus.

“The festive season saw a major effort to get adults boosted by the bells. But we need to keep up momentum and make sure everyone is protected from the virus, particularly with the emergence of the new Omicron variant.”