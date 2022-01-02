Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Schoolchildren urged to get second Covid vaccine before classes resume

By Press Association
January 2 2022, 12.02am
Youngsters aged 12 to 15 are being urged to come forward for their second Covid vaccine (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Youngsters aged between 12 and 15 are being urged to get their second coronavirus vaccine before heading back to school.

Drop-in sessions for the age group are starting from Monday, with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf explaining an increase in vaccination capacity means jags are being offered earlier than originally planned.

Those coming forward need to have had their initial vaccine at least 12 weeks ago.

As well as drop-in sessions, those who have scheduled appointments can bring these forward by calling the helpline on 0800 030 8013.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said second doses for 12 to 15-year-olds are being offered earlier than planned (Jane Barlow/PA)

Details of where vaccinations are available can be found on the NHS Inform website and local health board websites.

Mr Yousaf said: “Additional vaccinator capacity across Scotland means we are now in a position to offer second doses to the 12 to 15 age group earlier than previously planned.

“Eligible young people can get their second doses from next week, and before they return to school in many cases.

“I would urge them to take up the offer as early as they can, to receive greater protection from the virus.

“The festive season saw a major effort to get adults boosted by the bells. But we need to keep up momentum and make sure everyone is protected from the virus, particularly with the emergence of the new Omicron variant.”

