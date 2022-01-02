Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnson on the rocks as poll suggests Red Wall voters put faith in Starmer

By Press Association
January 2 2022, 12.52am
A new poll for the Mail on Sunday suggests Sir Keir Starmer is now more popular than Boris Johnson among Red Wall voters (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A new poll for the Mail on Sunday suggests Sir Keir Starmer is now more popular than Boris Johnson among Red Wall voters (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has won voters’ hearts back in the Red Wall, a new poll suggests, while a majority doubt Boris Johnson will be Prime Minister this time next year.

The Deltapoll survey of the 57 constituencies the Tories gained in the 2019 General Election, most of which could be considered part of the Red Wall, found that 38% of voters agreed Sir Keir would make the best PM, while 33% backed Mr Johnson.

The poll, for the Mail on Sunday (MoS), also put Labour in the lead when it came to the voting intention in those seats (49% vs 33%).

Meanwhile, it suggested Labour was ahead by five points nationwide (40% vs 35%).

The newspaper said if the results were repeated in a General Election it could cost the Conservatives more than 100 seats.

This would be enough to win Sir Keir a spot in Downing Street, the MoS said, but leave him lacking a clear majority.

Voters in the seats gained by the Tories also preferred Sir Keir and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves for their top team (40%), to Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak (33%).

Boris Johnson
The Mail on Sunday poll paints a fairly bleak picture for Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked if Mr Johnson was doing well in general, 34% agreed, while 62% disagreed – giving the PM a net rating of minus 28.

Sir Keir also received a negative score, but slightly higher, at minus 6.

The picture was even worse for the Prime Minister when voters in the 57 seats were quizzed on the pandemic. Only 32% thought he was doing well on Covid, while 62% disagreed.

Meanwhile, just 16% believed Mr Johnson had obeyed the rules, compared to 72% who did not.

A majority (65%) said the PM should resign if he was found to have broken the law over Covid restrictions.

Rishi Sunak
On balance, voters in the Red Wall seats thought Chancellor Rishi Sunak had managed the Covid pandemic well (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Sunak, on the other hand, proved more popular with these voters when it came to his pandemic performance – with 45% agreeing he had done well, compared to 40% who disagreed.

Looking forward to this time next year, just 24% of voters in the seats gained by the Tories thought Mr Johnson would still be in the top job. A majority (58%) thought he would be replaced.

And nearly three in four (74%) said they did not trust the PM to tell the truth.

The MoS said Deltapoll came up with its figure of 57 constituencies based on the 58 taken from other parties by the Tories in 2019, minus the seat of former Speaker John Bercow, who stood down.

Writing in the MoS, a Tory MP who gained his seat from Labour in the 2019 election said some first-time Conservative voters were starting to have doubts about the party.

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield, said the Government’s achievements were being soured by “the huge rises in the cost of living coming down the track, through higher energy bills, which my voters care far more about than the platitudes spouted about the ‘green agenda’ by the wealthy elite who flew into the Cop26 summit in private planes”.

