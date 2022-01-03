Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Labour fears workers missing out from 100 million hours of unpaid overtime

By Press Association
January 3 2022, 12.02am
Workers are missing out on wages for millions of hours of unpaid overtime each year, Labour said (Joe Giddens/PA)
Scots work 100 million hours of unpaid overtime a year – potentially losing out on more than £1 billion in wages, Labour has said.

The party is calling on the Scottish Government to act to relieve the economy’s reliance on such unpaid labour.

The plea came after its analysis of the 2020 annual population survey suggested that on average workers in Scotland are performing 7.7 hours of unpaid overtime a week.

Over the course of a year, that amounts to 100 million hours of unpaid overtime, Labour suggested, adding that if people were paid at the average hourly pay of £14.07 they would be collectively entitled to £1.4 billion more in wages.

Scottish Labour finance spokesman Daniel Johnson said the economy was too reliant on the unpaid labour (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish Labour finance spokesperson Daniel Johnson said: A fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work should be at the heart of our economy, but these statistics plainly show that many Scottish workers are losing out.

“We cannot have our economy so reliant on unpaid overtime.

“The people of Scotland should be receiving the full fruits of their labour, not missing out on millions of pounds.

“Today, Scottish Labour is calling for fairness to be put at the heart of our economy and for businesses, unions and government to work together to deliver a fair day’s pay for Scots.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “While employment law is reserved, we are clear that all employees must be paid fairly for the work they do.

“That is why the Scottish Government continues to support payment of, at least, the Real Living Wage to build a more resilient economy, a more equal labour market, and foster inclusive growth.

“Scotland has the highest proportion of jobs in the UK paying at least the Real Living Wage or more, and proportionately there are five times more accredited Living Wage employers in Scotland than in the rest of the UK.

“Through our Fair Work First policy the Scottish Government has consistently called for employers in all sectors to provide workers with a fair and equitable wage for the work they do along with safe and secure working environments.

“We also call for employers to promote diverse and inclusive workplace cultures where staff are engaged and have their voices heard.”

