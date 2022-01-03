Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Victims of crime so far unable to attend parole board hearings, Tories discover

By Press Association
January 3 2022, 12.02am
No victims have yet been able to attend parole board hearings – which consider if prisoners can be released (Paul Faith/PA)
No victims of crime have been permitted to attend at parole board hearings – despite changes aimed at providing more “transparency” within the system.

Changes introduced in March 2021 allowed victims and their family members to request the right to attend at the hearings, where parole board members consider if an offender can be released.

However, a Freedom of Information request by the Scottish Conservatives revealed that while 26 victims had requested to attend, none of them had been granted permission.

Jamie Greene accused ministers of putting the criminals ahead of victims (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Even if they had been allowed to attend meetings, they would have to be “silent observers”, with the then justice secretary Humza Yousaf explaining last year that allowing them to speak would require changes to be made to primary legislation.

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Jamie Greene branded the situation as “yet another example of the criminal being put ahead of the victim in the SNP’s soft-touch justice system”.

Bosses at the Parole Board are said to be monitoring the Covid situation and the “observation of a hearing is expected to proceed as soon as it is considered safe to do so”.

Mr Greene said the Tories would now push to introduce legislation at Holyrood which would allow victims to “have their voices heard when criminals are considered for release”.

Speaking about the move to allow victims into parole hearing, Mr Greene said: “This proposal was intended to increase transparency for victims of crime – but has turned into just another broken promise from the SNP on victims’ rights.

“This scheme, while a small step in the right direction, was nowhere near enough from the outset.

“Yet now we find out that the SNP cannot even deliver this basic right for the victims of crime.

“The Scottish Conservatives’ proposed Victims Law will put victims at the heart of Scotland’s justice system by empowering them to have their voices heard when criminals are considered for release.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The Parole Board continue to monitor the Covid situation and observation of a hearing is expected to proceed as soon as it is considered safe to do so and the necessary supports are in place.

“We continue to take forward measures to improve victims’ rights. For instance, we amended the Parole Board rules so that a victim’s safety and security can be taken into account by the Board, a victim can receive a copy of the Board’s decision and that decision can now be published.”

