Electric vehicle loan terms should be extended, say Lib Dems

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 12.03am
Electric vehicle loans have been available for the past decade (John Walton/PA)
Loan terms for electric vehicles should be extended from six to nine years to encourage more people to make the switch from petrol and diesel, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have said.

The party is calling for the Low Carbon Transport Loan scheme, also known as the electric vehicle loan, to be greatly expanded.

Over the past decade it has provided more than 5,000 individuals and businesses with interest-free loans of up to £35,000 per vehicle, delivered by the Energy Savings Trust through funding from Transport Scotland.

Liam McArthur, the Lib Dems’ climate spokesman, said extending the terms of the loan could save up to £100 a month for a typical car and encourage greater uptake.

Liam McArthur said the government should encourage greater uptake of the loans (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr McArthur said: “If the Scottish Government are serious about tackling the climate emergency, then we need to tackle our stubborn transport emissions.

“It’s not that people don’t want to change; they just don’t know how or need help in doing so.

“We need to make EVs accessible for everyone, that’s why Scottish Liberal Democrats are proposing to take off the brakes with an expanded loan scheme and longer repayment periods.

“Alongside making sure all new public sector vehicles are electric in future, this is a common-sense way to give Scotland new hope in tackling the climate emergency.”

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: “The Low Carbon Transport Loan is a key element of the Scottish Government’s suite of incentives to increase the uptake of zero-emission vehicles.

“Since it launched in 2011, the Low Carbon Transport Loan has provided interest-free loans worth more than £144 million to over 5,700 individuals and businesses across Scotland and is the only loan of its kind in the UK.

“The current repayment period of up to six years offers a good balance between affordability and flexibility for consumers.

“All aspects of the scheme are continuously kept under review by the Scottish Government to ensure it remains effective at helping Scotland’s drivers make the transition to EV and that it supports our goal of becoming a net-zero nation by 2045.”

