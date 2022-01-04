Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Skateboarding helps the middle-aged navigate depression, study shows

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 2.46am Updated: January 4 2022, 9.10am
Skateboarding (PA)
Skateboarding in middle age helps people navigate depression, bond with their children and cope with personal trials, a study has found.

Older people who take part in the sport say it has a “spiritual meaning” in their lives and boosts their wellbeing and happiness.

Skateboarding allows them access to a community and gives them an identity separate from other parts of their lives.

One reason could be because the measure of success in skateboarding is more fluid compared with other sports, and failure is seen as part of the activity.

Skateboarding
Dr Paul O’Connor, from the University of Exeter, carried out 30 interviews with middle-aged skateboarders in Hong Kong and the UK (John Walton/PA)

Dr Paul O’Connor, from the University of Exeter, carried out 30 interviews with middle-aged skateboarders.

He also observed skateboarding in Hong Kong and the UK, skateboarding himself with communities there.

“Skateboarding provides a serious emotional outlet for people who have experienced personal trials in the collapse of long-term relationships, career challenges, parenthood, and substance abuse,” Dr O’Connor said.

Many skateboarders had children who had either ignited or rekindled their parent’s passion for skateboarding, and as a result altered the relationship they had with their boards and the skateboarding community.

Dr O’Connor said: “For those I spoke to, skateboarding was more than about looking after physical health.

“Indeed, the notion of sport was regarded with caution. To them, skateboarding seemed to mean more.

“On at least two occasions when I asked informants to try to explain what skateboarding meant to them, I was confronted with grown men fighting back tears, literally lost for words in grasping to communicate the importance and gravitas of their pastime.”

– The study, Identity and Wellbeing in Older Skateboarders is published in the book Lifestyle Sports and Identities.

