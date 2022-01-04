Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ScotRail’s reduced timetable begins amid Covid staff shortages

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 11.00am
The new timetable began on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

ScotRail’s reduced train timetable has begun as the rail operator seeks to cope with Covid-related staff absences.

Services on several routes will be less frequent between Tuesday and January 28, with the changes mainly affecting the central belt.

ScotRail says the reduced timetable will provide customers with greater certainty.

Passengers have been asked to check the status of their journey before they head to the station.

Alex Hynes, managing director of ScotRail, told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Tuesday that the reductions affected around 160 of the 2,000 services the company normally runs each day.

Mr Hynes said: “We’ve got hundreds of staff across the business absent due to Covid.

“Where that affects drivers and conductors, clearly that results in cancellations.

“So, we’ve decided to proactively introduce a new timetable from today to operate slightly fewer services.”

Mr Hynes said he did not believe there was a higher rate of virus transmission among rail staff than the general population.

Alex Hynes said the timetable would be kept under daily review (Ben Birchall/PA)

He continued: “We’ve seen record case numbers yesterday, 20,000 in Scotland.

“The entire population is being affected by that – our crews are part of that population.”

Asked if the reductions may have to last longer than anticipated, he said: “One thing we’ve learned with Covid is it’s very difficult to forecast what will happen next and I suspect there will be a few twists and turns in the Covid story before it’s over.

“What we’re saying is that we’re going to operate the current timetable for the period of January, but clearly we keep this under literally daily review.”

