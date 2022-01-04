Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Keir Starmer’s contract with the British people speech: Five key things

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 1.42pm Updated: January 4 2022, 2.22pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has set out his “contract with the British people”, pledging “straight leadership” during a speech in Birmingham on Tuesday, but what are the five key points from his address?

– Patriotism
Sir Keir said the Labour Party “is a deeply patriotic party”. Speaking in front of a Union Jack flag, he name-checked the Attlee, Wilson and Blair Governments, pledging to “write the fourth chapter”.

He omitted to mention his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn in his speech, as he spoke of the importance of national defence and Nato.

He outlined his belief in the UK Union and “making Brexit work”, as well as marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. He said: “I don’t think you cease to be patriotic because you notice your country has flaws.”

Keir Starmer speech – Birmingham
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

– Standards
Sir Keir said “trust has to be earned” adding: “I am confident but not complacent about the task ahead”.

He spoke about a “binding commitment about decency and standards in public life” adding: “My solemn promise to you will be always to run a Government that honours these principles.”

Sir Keir attacked Boris Johnson’s administration, arguing: “We have a Prime Minister who thinks the rules apply to anyone but him.”

He accused the Conservatives of “gearing up for a leadership fight, too busy squabbling over their leadership to provide any”.

– Security
Crime and anti-social behaviour he said were issues “that matter to me personally”, adding security was a “matter of social justice”. Labour, he said, would provide crime prevention teams in every neighbourhood, new police hubs and introduce a “new tough approach to closing down drug dens with new powers for local police and local authorities”.

Labour would set out a long term plan for the NHS, he said, shifting the emphasis from “emergency care to preventing people getting sick in the first place”.

Labour, he added, would also “ensure people feel more secure at work”, introducing new protections for workers.

Keir Starmer speech – Birmingham
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives to deliver his speech at Millennium Point in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

– Prosperity
Sir Keir said the country needed an industrial strategy to improve productivity, “to ensure that we buy, make and sell more in Britain”.

He spoke about Labour’s climate investment pledge and the importance of skills “to ensure that the next generation of students is ready for work and ready for life”.

– Respect
Sir Keir said everyone “has the right to be treated with respect, no places should be left behind and nobody should be treated as if they don’t matter”.

The former Director of Public Prosecutions added: “In Britain, we make and we will always play by the rules.

“I regard the rule of law as one of the things that makes Britain great.”

